Deraniyagala PS Chairman arrested over alleged theft

April 17, 2021   07:53 am

The chairman of Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested by over illegal possession of 98 water meters, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana revealed.

He is expected to be produced before the Avissawella Magistrate’s Court later today (April 17) under the provisions of the Offences Against Public Property Act.

Deraniyagala Police had received a complaint regarding the theft of 477 water meters and several other equipment from the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The complaint had been lodged by an engineer who is working on a project carried out by the NWSDB.

Subsequently, the Deraniyagala Police had initiated investigations into the matter and arrested a clerk and a driver attached to the project.

Upon further investigating the incident, the police officers managed to recover 98 stolen water meters in the possession of Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman on Friday (April 16).

