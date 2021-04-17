More than 1,300 persons afflicted by adverse weather

April 17, 2021   10:59 am

A total of 1,365 people from 324 families have been afflicted by the prevailing adverse weather condition.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), Gangawata Korale area in Kandy District is the hardest hit with 846 people from 195 families

Meanwhile, 142 individuals in Colombo District have been evacuated to safe locations.

One house has been completely damaged by the adverse weather while 113 houses were partially damaged, the DMC stated.

In addition, lightning strikes and floods have claimed the lives of six persons from Mullaitivu, Badulla and Batticaloa districts.

