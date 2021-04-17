Will forfeit assets of banned extremist organizations  Sarath Weerasekara

Minister of Public Security, Rear Admiral (Rtd.) Sarath Weerasekara says measures will be taken to forfeit the assets of proscribed extremist Islamic organizations.

He made this observation responding to the queries raised by the media in Colombo.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on April 13, published an extraordinary gazette notification banning 11 extremist Islamic organizations.

The decision was taken with the purpose of ensuring the continuance of peace within the country and in the interest of national security, public order, and the rule of law.

Speaking further, Minister Weerasekara said investigations into these outlawed groups are now under way. Forfeiture will be effected after receiving the reports on their assets and bank accounts and directing them to the Attorney General.