A 34-year-old woman who was in possession of heroin has been taken into custody at Magazine Road in Borella.

Reportedly, the arrest was made by the officers of the Colombo South crimes prevention unit.

The police have seized 245 g and 450 mg of heroin on the suspect and nearly Rs. 400,000 in drug money.

The arrestee will be produced before Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (April 17).