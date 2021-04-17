Forty deaths from road accidents just within three days

Forty deaths from road accidents just within three days

April 17, 2021   01:58 pm

Forty people have died in motor accidents just within three days, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana revealed.

Reportedly, 10 of the fatalities had been witnessed yesterday (April 16).

On the day of Sinhala and Tamil New Year (April 14) and the following day, Sri Lanka had reported 14 and 16 deaths, respectively.

These fatal accidents were a result of reckless driving of motorists, the DIG Rohana pointed out.

He added that special operations to apprehend drivers who violate motor traffic rules and regulations are in progress.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories