Forty deaths from road accidents just within three days

Forty people have died in motor accidents just within three days, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana revealed.

Reportedly, 10 of the fatalities had been witnessed yesterday (April 16).

On the day of Sinhala and Tamil New Year (April 14) and the following day, Sri Lanka had reported 14 and 16 deaths, respectively.

These fatal accidents were a result of reckless driving of motorists, the DIG Rohana pointed out.

He added that special operations to apprehend drivers who violate motor traffic rules and regulations are in progress.