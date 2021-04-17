Water meter theft: Deraniyagala PS Chairman remanded

April 17, 2021   02:15 pm

The Chairman of Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha, who was taken into custody over illegal possession of 98 stolen water meters, has been remanded until the 19th of April.

He was produced before Avissawella Magistrate’s Court under the provisions of the Offences Against Public Property Act earlier today (April 17).

Deraniyagala Police had received a complaint regarding the theft of 477 water meters and other equipment from the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The complaint had been lodged by an engineer who is working on a project carried out by the NWSDB.

Subsequently, the Deraniyagala Police had initiated investigations into the matter and arrested a clerk and a driver attached to the project.

Upon further investigating the incident, the police officers managed to recover 98 stolen water meters in the possession of Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman on Friday (April 16).

