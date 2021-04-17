Public warned of severe lightning during thundershowers

The Department of Meteorology has warned of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning in Central, Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces as well as in Polonnaruwa and Ratnapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.