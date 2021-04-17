Public warned of severe lightning during thundershowers

Public warned of severe lightning during thundershowers

April 17, 2021   06:34 pm

The Department of Meteorology has warned of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning in Central, Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces as well as in Polonnaruwa and Ratnapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories