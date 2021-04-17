Sri Lanka registers 168 new COVID infections

Sri Lanka saw an uptick in COVID infections today (April 17) as 168 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information said 04 of the newly-identified cases are from the prison cluster.

Thereby, the country’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases tally has reached 96,354 while the recoveries total stands at 92,832.

According to statistics, 2,907 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 615 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.