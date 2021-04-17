Two COVID deaths from Kelaniya & Kurunegala

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 617 today (April 17) as two more persons were confirmed to have died of the virus infection.

One of the deceased is a 73-year-old woman Kelaniya area. She passed away while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital on Friday (April 16). The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis and cerebrovascular accident.

The other victim was identified as a 71-year-old man from Kurunegala area. He passed away on Friday (April 16) while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo. The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia, diabetes and hypertension.