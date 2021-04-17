Two COVID deaths from Kelaniya & Kurunegala

Two COVID deaths from Kelaniya & Kurunegala

April 17, 2021   10:47 pm

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 617 today (April 17) as two more persons were confirmed to have died of the virus infection.

One of the deceased is a 73-year-old woman Kelaniya area. She passed away while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital on Friday (April 16). The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis and cerebrovascular accident.

The other victim was identified as a 71-year-old man from Kurunegala area. He passed away on Friday (April 16) while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo. The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia, diabetes and hypertension.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories