Coronavirus: 252 new cases confirmed within the day

Ministry of Health on Friday (April 15) confirmed 85 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 253.

According to the Department of Government Information, among the new positive cases are 49 individuals who arrived in the country from overseas.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 96,439.

Meanwhile, the country’s recovery count is at 92,832 while 2,990 are receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has so far witnessed a total of 608 deaths due to the pandemic.