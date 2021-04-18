Man arrested in Kalutara with locally made revolver

April 18, 2021   12:56 pm

Sri Lanka Police have arrested an individual along with a locally-manufactured revolver during a raid in Kalutara.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the raid was carried out last afternoon (April 17) in the Bondupitiya area.

The raid had been carried out on a tip-off received by the Kalutara Crimes Division.

In addition to the revolver, six rounds of live ammunition have also been found on the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a resident of the Bondupitiya area and is due to be produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court today.

