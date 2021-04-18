Couple involved in drug racket of Kalu Sagara and Muthu arrested

A couple has been arrested at the Heenatikumbura area in Thalangama over the possession of narcotic drugs, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Police have found a total of 500 grams of heroin in the possession of the couple.

The man is a 30-year-old from the Ambalanthota area while the woman is a 33-year-old resident of Nonagama.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that it has been revealed that the couple engaged in drug trafficking.

Investigations have also revealed that the racket is operated by a criminal figure named ‘Kalu Sagara’, who is currently absconding in the United Arab Emirates, and a woman named ‘Muthu’ who lives with him.