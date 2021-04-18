A special traffic plan will be implemented for 2 days in parallel to the service to be held at the Kochchikade St. Anthony’s Church, the Police Headquarters stated.

The service will be held from 4.00 pm on April 20 to 12.00 noon on April 21.

The Police Media Division, issuing a statement, said that the special traffic plan will be in effect as a large number of people are expected to visit the church during that period.

More details below: