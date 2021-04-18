Coronavirus: 27 more cases and another death reported

Ministry of Health on Friday (April 18) confirmed 27 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 287.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 96,797.

The country’s recovery count is at 93,113 while 3,065 are receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, another coronavirus death was reported from Pitabeddara today (April 18).

This marks the 618th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka due to the pandemic.

The deceased is a 52-year-old male who had been diagnosed with Covid 19 virus while receiving treatment from the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama.

He had been subsequently transferred to the IDH hospital where he died yesterday (April 17) from COVID-19 pneumonia and acute leukemia.