Muralitharan stable after being hospitalised for cardiac treatment

Muttiah Muralitharan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, India on Sunday (April 17) morning for cardiac treatment. Last heard, Sri Lanka’s cricket legend is doing fine and is totally out of danger.

According to Sunrisers Hyderabad officials, Muralitharan went for a check-up and on the advice of the doctors he got himself treated immediately.

The 49-year-old Lankan, the record holder of highest Test wickets with 800 scalps, is a mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

“He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo Hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done,” Shanmuganathan, the CEO of the Sunrisers, told Cricbuzz on Sunday night . “He is very much fine and he should back in the ground in a few days.”

Muralitharan was at the Chepauk when Sunrisers played Mumbai Indians on Saturday, incidentally his 49 birthday.

Source: Cricbuzz

-Agencies