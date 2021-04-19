Special security for churches on April 21

Special security will be provided to all churches in the country while they commemorate the second anniversary of the Easter Sunday bombings on the 21st of April, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The Easter Sunday terror attacks had occurred on April 21, 2019 while this Wednesday (April 21, 2021) will mark two years since the attacks that saw six churches and hotels bombed, killing more than 265 people.

“We have been informed that various religious masses, activities and events have been arraigned in order to commemorate the victims of the bombings,” the police spokesman said.

Therefore, the Police Headquarters has issued a special message to the officers-in-charge (OICs) of police stations and senior officers of territorial divisions including Senior DIGs, DIGs, SSPs and SPs to monitor the situation, he said.

The Police Headquarters has informed all OICs of police stations to consult the Reverend Fathers and other religious leaders in their respective areas about the security plan and accordingly they have been informed to provide maximum security in respect of the events.

In addition to that senior police officers, the Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), have been informed to monitor the situation directly and to provide maximum security in respect of events, he added.