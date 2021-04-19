Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva and Southern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

A few showers may occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island while wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambanthota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambanthota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be moderate at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.