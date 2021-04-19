Three arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 26 million

Three arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 26 million

April 19, 2021   10:19 am

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Mannar Police in Muddalampiddi, Mulankavil has led to the apprehension of 03 suspects with over 89 kg of Kerala cannabis.

The North Central Naval Command carried out this operation with the assistance of Mannar Police in Muddalampiddi area on Sunday (18). 

During the operation, the raiding party had searched a suspicious truck at Sippiaru Bridge and found over 89kg of Kerala cannabis, in 05 gunny sacks, being smuggled by the vehicle. 

Incidentally, three suspects (03) in the truck, involved in the racket, were arrested along with the Kerala cannabis stock and the truck used for this illegal act, the navy said.

It is believed that the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is over Rs. 26 million. The suspects held during the operation were residents of Vavuniya and Nanattan.

Meanwhile, the accused together with Kerala cannabis and the truck have been handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories