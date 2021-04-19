Three arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 26 million

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Mannar Police in Muddalampiddi, Mulankavil has led to the apprehension of 03 suspects with over 89 kg of Kerala cannabis.

The North Central Naval Command carried out this operation with the assistance of Mannar Police in Muddalampiddi area on Sunday (18).

During the operation, the raiding party had searched a suspicious truck at Sippiaru Bridge and found over 89kg of Kerala cannabis, in 05 gunny sacks, being smuggled by the vehicle.

Incidentally, three suspects (03) in the truck, involved in the racket, were arrested along with the Kerala cannabis stock and the truck used for this illegal act, the navy said.

It is believed that the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is over Rs. 26 million. The suspects held during the operation were residents of Vavuniya and Nanattan.

Meanwhile, the accused together with Kerala cannabis and the truck have been handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.