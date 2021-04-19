Consideration of petitions against Port City Commission Bill underway
April 19, 2021 11:21 am
The consideration of the petitions filed against the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Draft Bill is currently underway at the Supreme Court.
April 19, 2021 11:21 am
The consideration of the petitions filed against the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Draft Bill is currently underway at the Supreme Court.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.