Murali discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who underwent an angioplasty procedure in Chennai, India, yesterday (April 18), has been discharged from the hospital.

According to Sunrisers Hyderabad officials, Muralitharan went for a check-up and on the advice of the doctors, he got himself treated immediately.

“He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo Hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done,” Shanmuganathan, the CEO of the Sunrisers, told Cricbuzz on Sunday night. “He is very much fine and he should back in the ground in a few days.”

In a press release from the hospital on Monday, it has been revealed that Muralitharan underwent a successful coronary angioplasty with stents on Sunday.

The mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to rejoin the team when discharged.

Muralitharan celebrated his 49th birthday on April 17.

In a prolific 19-year international career, Muralitharan ended up becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs.

He took a whopping 800 Test wickets and 534 wickets in ODIs. He was part of the Sri Lanka squad that won the 1996 World Cup and reached consecutive finals in 2007 and 2011.

He also played 66 times in the IPL, taking 63 wickets, and retired from all forms of the game in 2014.

