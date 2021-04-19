Sri Lankan Rupee gains sharply

The Sri Lankan Rupee has further appreciated against the US Dollar with the buying rate of the dollar dropping to Rs. 187.93 on Monday (19), according to Central Bank’s daily exchange rates.

The selling rate of the US dollar has meanwhile reached Rs. 191.97 while this is the first time the selling rate has dropped below the 200-mark since March 15, 2021.

This is also the lowest selling rate of the US dollar recorded after January 08, 2021.

The selling rate of the US dollar had reached the highest figure in the country’s history on April 15 when it climbed to 204.62 while it had dropped back to 201.28 the following day.

According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as of April 16 the Sri Lankan Rupee has depreciated by 6.8% against the US Dollar so far this year.