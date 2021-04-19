Sri Lankan Rupee gains sharply

Sri Lankan Rupee gains sharply

April 19, 2021   01:19 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee has further appreciated against the US Dollar with the buying rate of the dollar dropping to Rs. 187.93 on Monday (19), according to Central Bank’s daily exchange rates.

The selling rate of the US dollar has meanwhile reached Rs. 191.97 while this is the first time the selling rate has dropped below the 200-mark since March 15, 2021.

This is also the lowest selling rate of the US dollar recorded after January 08, 2021.

The selling rate of the US dollar had reached the highest figure in the country’s history on April 15 when it climbed to 204.62 while it had dropped back to 201.28 the following day. 

According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as of April 16 the Sri Lankan Rupee has depreciated by 6.8% against the US Dollar so far this year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories