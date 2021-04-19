April 21 declared special holiday for Catholic schools

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, announced that Wednesday (April 21) has been declared a special holiday for all Catholic schools in the country.

This is due to the fact that April 21 will mark two years since the Easter Sunday terror attacks that saw six churches and hotels bombed, killing more than 265 people.

The special holiday is applicable to all Catholic schools in the island governed by the Catholic Church.

The Cardinal revealed this while addressing a press conference held in Colombo today (19), regarding the second anniversary of the tragic Easter Sunday bombings.