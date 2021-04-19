Female UC member arrested for assaulting another female councilor

A female Councilor of the Maharagama Urban Council has been arrested for assaulting another female councilor.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the arrested 49-year-old councilor has been produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Reportedly, the incident had taken place on the 15th of April at the Urban Council premises.

The arrest has been made on the investigations of the Maharagama Police based on a complaint received by a female councilor of the Maharagama Urban Council that she had been assaulted by a fellow councilor.

The victim who had sustained injuries from the assault is currently receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Further investigations are carried out by the Maharagama Police.