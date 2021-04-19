Universities in Sri Lanka to reopen on April 27

Universities in Sri Lanka to reopen on April 27

April 19, 2021   03:21 pm

Minister of Education Professor G.L. Peiris announced that a decision has been taken to reopen all universities in Sri Lanka on April 27 (Tuesday).

Addressing a press briefing in Colombo today, he said that the universities will be reopened for academic activities while strictly following health guidelines.

However, he said that due to an issue existing with regard to reopening hostels, only third year and fourth year students will be brought in at the start. 

Classes for first year and second year students are expected to commence afterwards, the minister said, adding that all necessary arrangements required to conduct university examinations have been organized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

