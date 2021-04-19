AG files appeal against granting bail to Bond Scam suspects

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Trial-at-Bar granting bail to the Bond Scam suspects, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

On April 01, former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and seven suspects who were accused in another bond scam case were granted bail by the Trial-at-Bar consisting of Judges Amal Ranaraja, Namal Balalle, and Aditya Patabendige.

On March 17, 2021, the eight suspects had been placed under remand custody over accusations of criminal misappropriation of bonds valued at Rs. 15 billion during the Central Bank’s treasury bond auction held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

They were released on cash bails of Rs 01 million and two sureties of Rs 10 million each.

The bench also imposed a foreign travel ban on the accused.