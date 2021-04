The Ministry of Health confirms that another 261 patients being treated for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital after fully recovering.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 93,374.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far climbed to 97,000 earlier today while 3,008 of them are presently under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka is 618.