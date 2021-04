The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) reports that another 87 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

This brings the tally of fresh cases reported so far today to 291.

Meanwhile the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in Sri Lanka thus far has increased to 97,087.

3,111 of them are still under medical care while total recoveries stands at 93,374.