The Director General of Health Services has confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths increasing Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus pandemic to 620.

01. 58-year-old female from Mahawa who had been transferred from Galgamuwa Hospital Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive. She had passed away on April 17 while the cause of death is mentioned as severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by Covid-19 pneumonia.

02. 84-year-old male from Marassana. He had been transferred from Kandy National Hospital to Teldeniya Base Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He had passed away on April 19 while the cause of death is cited as high blood sugar, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart failure resulting from Covid-19 pneumonia.