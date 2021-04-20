2020 A/L results to be released by end of April?

The results of the 2020 Advanced Level Examination will be released within the final week of April, says the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha.

Exam results are being reviewed at the moment, Mr. Sanath Pujitha said further.

In the meantime, the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated health guidelines pertaining to the reopening of universities have been issued.

According to the UGC Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunge, the relevant guidelines were directed to all universities on Monday (April 19).

The guidelines have specified the measures to be followed when managing hostels, and conducting lectures, seminars and sports activities.

All universities across the island are expected to be reopened on the 27th of April. Prof. Amaratunge said the vice chancellors were given directives on resuming academic activities in compliance with the health guidelines.