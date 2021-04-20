Expressways gross Rs 350 M in 11 days during festive season

Expressways in Sri Lanka have generated a revenue of Rs. 350 million within 11 days of the recent festive season since the 8th of April.

According to Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando, nearly 1,236,288 vehicles have used the expressways during this period.

Further, the majority of these vehicles had used the expressways on April 10.

Minister Fernando said a total of 141,17 vehicles had used the expressways on the said date grossing an income of nearly Rs. 38 million.