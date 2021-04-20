Four institutions summoned before COPE and COPA this week

Four institutions have been summoned this week before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA), the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Football Federation has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on April 22 and the National Film Corporation on April 23.

Meanwhile, the Department of Wildlife Conservation is scheduled to reconvene on April 21 to discuss the ‘Conservation of Muthurajawela Wetland’ before the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) and the Inland Revenue Department to reconvene on April 23 to inquire into ‘Taxes and Penalties in Default to be Recovered from Taxpayers’.

In addition, COPA Sub-Committee on Registration of Vehicles Imported for Special Purposes as Dual Purpose and HS Codes has re-summoned the relevant agencies on April 20.