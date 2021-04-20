SLFP to celebrate May Day separately in Colombo

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will commemorate International Workers’ Day separately and that the party has decided to stage its May Day rally in Colombo.

Speaking to reporters today (20), the SLFP Chairman said that the Central Committee and the Parliamentary Group of the party together decided that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party should celebrate May Day.

Accordingly, the SLFP are currently proceeding with plans to hold the May Day rally in Colombo, he said.

Sirisena said that especially when considering the history of the party, the working people of the country, the farmers, workers, the oppressed and every little man and labourer were granted their basic rights and privileges within the Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s history.

“Therefore, we are hoping to successfully commemorate the International Workers’ Day,” he added.