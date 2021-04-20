PM sends wishes to Manmohan Singh after COVID-19 diagnosis

PM sends wishes to Manmohan Singh after COVID-19 diagnosis

April 20, 2021   02:13 pm

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh a “speedy recovery” following his COVID-19 diagnosis. 

The 88-year-old former PM and senior Congress leader was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 19. 

Leaders across party lines have wished for Singh’s speedy recovery. Rajapaksa also said that his prayers are with the former PM.

 

India’s Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on April 20 said that he followed up on former PM’s health with the team that is attending Singh at AIIMS Delhi. 

Vardhan said that Singh’s condition is stable and “best possible” care is currently being provided to him while praying for his quick recovery. 

Singh’s COVID-19 diagnosis came as India continues to record an uptick of fresh coronavirus infections. 

For the past three days, the nation has registered excess of two hundred thousand COVID-19 infections and over 1,000 deaths on a daily basis.

-With inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories