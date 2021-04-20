PM sends wishes to Manmohan Singh after COVID-19 diagnosis

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh a “speedy recovery” following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 88-year-old former PM and senior Congress leader was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 19.

Leaders across party lines have wished for Singh’s speedy recovery. Rajapaksa also said that his prayers are with the former PM.

My prayers are with Dr. #ManmohanSingh who has tested positive for #COVID19. I wish him good health and a full and speedy recovery. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) April 20, 2021

India’s Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on April 20 said that he followed up on former PM’s health with the team that is attending Singh at AIIMS Delhi.

Vardhan said that Singh’s condition is stable and “best possible” care is currently being provided to him while praying for his quick recovery.

Singh’s COVID-19 diagnosis came as India continues to record an uptick of fresh coronavirus infections.

For the past three days, the nation has registered excess of two hundred thousand COVID-19 infections and over 1,000 deaths on a daily basis.

-With inputs from agencies