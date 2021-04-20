Police have arrested SLPP MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s son Rakitha Rajapakshe in connection with a road accident in Rajagiriya last night that left four persons injured.

A car traveling from Borella towards Rajagiriya had collided with an SUV entering the main road from the direction of Buthgamuwa Road.

The collision had occurred at around 11.00 p.m. last night (19) while four persons were injured and hospitalized following the crash.

Police today said that Rakitha Rajapakshe, who is the son of SLPP parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, has been arrested over the accident.