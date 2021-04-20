Cabinet approval to draft bill against spreading false, misleading statements through internet

The Cabinet of Ministers have approved the drafting of legislation to protect against the spreading of false and misleading statements through the internet.

The government says that the spread of false information on the internet poses a serious threat and is seen as being used to “divide society, to spread hatred and to weaken democratic institutions.”

Various countries have already taken steps to legislate in order to address this problem, it said.

The government said that steps should be taken to provide access to accurate information to citizens and civil society by introducing a new law to protect society from the harm caused by false propaganda on the internet.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers have granted the approval for the resolution tabled by the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Mass Media to advice the Legal Draftsman to draft a bill for the relevant issue.