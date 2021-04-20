Parties agree not to hold May Day rallies

Representatives of political parties have agreed not to conduct any May Day rallies or processions this year, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva stated that all political party representatives had met at the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) and agreed on this matter.

The meeting was held to discuss the probability of staging May Day rallies and events on the 01st of May, due to the possibility for the COVID-19 virus to spread in the country once again.

The meeting held at the NOCPCO was attended by representatives of all political parties, the Director General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardene and Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva.

During the discussion, it was unanimously decided with the consent of all party representatives not to hold May Day rallies and meetings of all parties, considering the current situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.