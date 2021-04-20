AG files indictments against Naufer Mawlawi & 15 others, seeks Trial-at-Bar

The Attorney General has filed indictments in the Kegalle High Court against 16 suspects for conspiring to cause violence and thereby inciting religious ill-feeling and disharmony among communities by vandalizing five Buddha statues and another in Mawanella area in December 2018.

According to the Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, the indictments were filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Further, the Attorney General has requested the Chief Justice to appoint a Trial-at-Bar to try the suspects.

Among the accused are Naufer Mawlawi, Ibrahim Mawlawi, Mohammed Sajid, Mohammed Sahid, Sadik Abdullah, Sainul Abdeen, Mohammed Milhan and 09 others.