Further consideration of petitions against Port City Commission Bill to resume tomorrow

April 20, 2021   04:42 pm

The Supreme Court has concluded further consideration of petitions filed against the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Draft Bill for the second consecutive day.

The petitions are expected to be taken up again at 10.00 am tomorrow (April 21), says Ada Derana reporter.

The petitions were called before a five-member bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, and Supreme Court Judges Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Murdu Fernando, and Janak de Silva.

Nearly 20 petitions had been submitted against the Draft Bill by many parties including Chairman of United National Party (UNP) Vajira Abeywardena, UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara, former Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) MP Wasantha Samarasinghe, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), the Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA), General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara, and Chairman of the IT Professionals Association G. Kapila Renuka.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G. L. Peiris, SLPP General Secretary Attorney at Law Sagara Kariyawasam, and the legal association of the SLPP had filed interim petitions to make submissions regarding the petitions.

The petitioners claim that certain clauses of the relevant Bill have violated the country’s Constitution. Hence, they are seeking a court order ruling that the clauses in the Bill must be passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament and a referendum.

