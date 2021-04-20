173 more coronavirus recoveries reported

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 173 patients being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital after completing recovery within the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 93,547.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s data, Sri Lanka has so far confirmed a total of 97,105 cases of COVID-19 while 2,938 of them are currently under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus is currently at 620.