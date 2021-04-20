SLPP MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s son Rakitha Rajapakshe, who was arrested in connection with a road accident in Rajagiriya that left four persons injured last night (April 19), has been granted bail.

Colombo Magistrate’s Court had released him on a bail of Rs. 100,000, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The 32-year-old who was admitted to the private hospital in Colombo following the accident was placed under arrest this afternoon.

A car traveling from Borella towards Battaramulla had collided with an SUV entering the Parliament Road from the direction of Buthgamuwa Road.

The collision had occurred between 10.30 pm – 10.45 pm yesterday. Three females and one male who were in the car had sustained injuries in the accident, the police spokesperson said further.

Police investigations revealed that the SUV had driven through the red traffic light to enter the main road.

After the police presented submissions to the court regarding the suspect, the Colombo Magistrate had paid an inspection visit to the hospital and ordered to release him on bail.

Speaking further, DIG Rohana noted that Rakitha Rajapakshe was arrested for failing to prevent a motor accident, causing injuries to the passengers inside the car and violating motor traffic act by ignoring the red traffic light.

The four individuals who were in the car are reportedly receiving medical care at Colombo National Hospital.

Welikada Police is conducting further investigation into the incident, the police spokesperson added.