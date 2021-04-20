Army seizes smuggled Kerala cannabis worth Rs 55.7 million

Intelligence troops of Sri Lanka Army’s 54 Division in Mannar has detected 185.575 kgs of smuggled Kerala cannabis from a beachside scrubland, close to the seas at Pallikuda, Pooneryn.

According to the Army, the Kerala cannabis consignment found in 86 packs is worth more than Rs 55.7 million.

Initial information received by intelligence troops confirmed that a haul of cannabis would be smuggled from India to Vidathalathivu Vidataltivu shore area on fishing boats, however the smugglers had kept changing their landing locations since Security Forces in Mannar were on alert about their clandestine operations, the Army said.

However, the troops, adjusting their operational tactics accordingly, moved to Vidathalathivu shore and launched a search operation around the boat landing points to find the concealed consignment of Cannabis, kept inside a nearby scrubland.

Troops have recovered 86 packs of Kerala cannabis to the value of Rs 55.7 million from the nearby thicket and handed over the consignment to the STF personnel at Kilinochchi for further investigations. However, no arrests have been made, the Army said further.