Five new COVID deaths in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka confirmed 05 new COVID-related fatalities today (April 20) as the death toll from the pandemic climbed to 625, says the Department of Government Information.

Details of the victims are as follows:

01. An 85-year-old woman from Mattakkuliya area: She was tested positive for novel coronavirus while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and was later transferred to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital where she died on April 16. The cause of death was recorded as heart attacks and blood poisoning along with COVID infection.

02. A 67-year-old woman from Panadura area: She had been under medical care at a private hospital in Colombo when she was confirmed to be coronavirus-positive. She was subsequently moved to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital where she passed away on April 17. She died of COVID pneumonia, acute kidney damages, breathing difficulties, hypertension and diabetes.

03. A 66-year-old man from Ratnapura area: He was moved to the Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for novel coronavirus at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital. He died on April 19 due to COVID pneumonia, diabetes and high lipid levels in blood.

04. A 59-year-old man from Jaffna: He died on April 19 while receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital. The cause of death was cited as complicated COVID pneumonia with bacteria infection and multiple organ failure.

05. A 90-year-old woman from Horana. She has passed away at her home on April 17. COVID infection was recorded as the cause of death.