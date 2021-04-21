Sajith seeks presidential pardon for Ranjan

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to grant a presidential pardon to incarcerated former MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

Ramanayake was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment over contempt of court in January, resulting in him losing his parliamentary seat.

The Opposition Leader informed of his request during yesterday’s parliamentary group meeting of his faction.

According to reports, the President has asked the Opposition Leader to submit the request in writing.

A parliamentarian of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) told Ada Derana that a written request on the matter is expected to be submitted soon.

Under the provisions of Article 34 of the Constitution, the President is vested with the powers to grant special presidential pardon to an individual who was convicted by a court.