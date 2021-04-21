Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board has informed a vessel on route to China, which had docked at the Hambantota Port, to leave immediately.

The vessel in question was on its way to China when it faced technical issues. Its authorities had then sought the permission to enter the Hambantota Port.

However, upon discovering that it carries radioactive material, Sri Lanka directed the vessel to leave the port immediately.

Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board said legal action will be sought against the local agents of the vessel in question.