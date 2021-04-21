121 more Covid-19 patients complete recovery

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 121 coronavirus patients have fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers within the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 93,668.

The tally of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country thus far stands at 97,472 while currently 3,179 patients are being treated for the virus at hospitals and treatment centers.

The death toll due to the virus has moved to 625.