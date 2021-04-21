121 more Covid-19 patients complete recovery

121 more Covid-19 patients complete recovery

April 21, 2021   04:30 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 121 coronavirus patients have fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers within the past 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 93,668.

The tally of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country thus far stands at 97,472 while currently 3,179 patients are being treated for the virus at hospitals and treatment centers. 

The death toll due to the virus has moved to 625.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories