Five more COVID victims bring death toll to 630

Five more persons who were infected with COVID-19 have died, as Sri Lanka’s death toll reached 630, Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (April 21).

Details of the latest victims of coronavirus infection are as follows:

01. A 75-year-old man from Sewanagala area: He had been under medical care at the Embilipitiya Base Hospital when he tested positive for the virus. He was later transferred to Colombo North Teaching Hospital where he died on April 18. The cause of death was reported as COVID pneumonia, sepsis and acute kidney injury.

02. An 80-year-old man from Ja-Ela area: He passed away on April 19 while receiving treatment at the Colombo North Teaching Hospital. COVID pneumonia, heart failure and acute kidney injury were identified as the cause of death.

03. A 57-year-old man from Kelaniya area: He died at Colombo North Teaching Hospital on April 20. The cause of death was reported as COVID pneumonia, sepsis shock and acute kidney injury.

04. A 66-year-old man from Ratnapura area: He was transferred to Homagama Base Hospital from Ratnapura Teaching Hospital after testing positive for the virus. He died on April 19 due to COVID pneumonia, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

05. A 39-year-old from Gampaha area: He was tested positive while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo. He was then moved to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) where he died on April 20. Sepsis shock from COVID pneumonia was identified as the cause of death.