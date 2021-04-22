Political posturing, need to safeguard alliances impede transparent probe on Easter attacks  Cardinal

Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says authorities have failed to conduct an impartial, comprehensive investigation into the Easter Sunday terror attacks that left the country in shock on the 21st of April in 2019.

Addressing a ceremony held at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade this morning (April 21) in commemoration of the victims of the near-simultaneous blasts two years ago, the Cardinal stated this is a result of corruption and power struggles.

Speaking further, he noted that players in global geopolitics and their local agents find religious extremism a useful instrument in achieving their goals.

He also urged the authorities not to sweep the truth under the rug, while noting that political reasons have stalled some of the investigations.

People have defeated the attempt made by different political and other forces to create animosity between the Christians, the Sinhalese and the Muslims, he said adding that “We are happy that we have not reacted in a way that could have led to such disasters. We have to remember that we have always advocated that we must not hit back at our detractors because that would lead to violence and unnecessary, uncontrollable situations.”

It is important that we work together as religions and not one against the other, the Cardinal pointed out.

“Even though we wish to forgive all these things, we would like to know what really happened. We should know who did it, and whether they repent about their actions and whether they are worthy of receiving our pardon.”

What impedes a transparent process of inquiry into this matter is political posturing and the need for safeguarding alliances, the Cardinal said further.

The events that happened and the 269 people who died are those who revealed to us about an ailment that is eating into our Sri Lankan society of mistrust among races and religions, he said further.

“This attack caused the death of people of all religions, all languages, all groups. Therefore, it doesn’t know any colour or any particular identity.”

The Cardinal appealed to the Muslim community reject extremism and to rise up to defend themselves from those who try to instrumentalize even Islam for their own purposes.

He reiterated that struggle will go ahead until a comprehensive investigation is conducted and all those who are responsible are bought to book.

Cardinal Ranjith urged the authorities to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry which probed the deadly blasts without delay.