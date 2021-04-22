Uptick in COVID figures as daily cases climb to 578

Ministry of Health on Wednesday (April 21) confirmed 217 new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 578.

Department of Government Information said 62 arrivals from foreign countries are also among the newly-identified cases.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 98,050.

Meanwhile, the country’s recoveries count is at 93,668 while 3,752 active cases are receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has so far witnessed a total of 630 deaths due to the pandemic.