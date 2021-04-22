India records highest single-day COVID surge with 300,000 new cases

India reported 315,802 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 15,924,806, Worldometer showed this morning.

This is the first time any country has recorded over 300,000 cases in just 24 hours. Amid oxygen shortage and faltering health system in the country, India saw 2,102 deaths in highest single-day spike. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 184,672. The country now has nearly 2.3 million active cases.

The rise in case numbers has been exponential in the second wave. The Maharashtra government late on Wednesday night announced a series of restrictions - titled “Break the Chain” - to combat the deadly spike in coronavirus cases in the state. These rules will come into effect from tonight and stay in place till 7 am May 1. Click here for details. The state recorded 67,468 new coronavirus cases with 568 more deaths. Delhi reported 24,638 new infections. 249 more people succumbed to the diesease.

The Delhi high court yesterday lashed out at the Centre for depleting supply of oxygen at many private hospitals in the national capital. “We don’t care, beg, borrow, steal or requisition new plants if you want,” said the judges asking the Centre to fulfill the hospitals’ need of oxygen, critical for treatment and recovery of Covid-19 patients.

The judges also took note of the tragedy in Maharashtra’s Nashik where 24 Covid-19 patients lost their lives due to disruption in oxygen supply.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,027,827), Kerala (1,197,301), Karnataka (1,109,650), Tamil Nadu (962,935), and Andhra Pradesh (942,135).

