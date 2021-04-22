Committee of senior MPs to look into tense situation in Parliament

A committee of 07 senior parliamentarians will be appointed to look into the disorderly situation that ensued in the House on Wednesday (April 21), says Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The House was in uproar on Wednesday afternoon following a heated exchange of words between Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella and the Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The argument broke out over the debate on final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on political victimization which is scheduled for Thursday (April 22) and Friday (April 23).

MP Kiriella stated it was the Opposition that first requested for a debate on the relevant PCoI report. He urged the Speaker to allow the Opposition to commence the debate as they called for it first.

In response, the Leader of the House stressed that a decision was reached during the party leaders’ meeting to allow the ruling faction to table the report and to proceed with the debate.

In an attempt to bring the situation under control, the Speaker then briefly adjourned the parliamentary session for 10 minutes.